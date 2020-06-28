Reta Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reta Jean (Lyberger) Allen

March 28, 1932 - June 25, 2020

Reta Jean (Lyberger) Allen, 88 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Schuyler County, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Kirksville Manor Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Jun. 28 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman Funeral Home
402 W Washington
Lancaster, MO 63548
(660) 457-3137
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved