Reta Allen

Reta Jean (Lyberger) Allen



March 28, 1932 - June 25, 2020



Reta Jean (Lyberger) Allen, 88 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Schuyler County, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Kirksville Manor Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.



