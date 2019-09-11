|
Reta Lorene (Douglas) Thomas of Kirksville, MO passed away peacefully September 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 26, 1929 in Pure Air Missouri, Reta was the daughter of the late Leonard Levi and Maudie Esther (Darr) Douglas. On February 23, 1946 in Kirksville, MO, Reta was united in marriage to Glen E. Thomas who preceded her in death on April 7, 2009 after 63 years of marriage.
Besides her husband, Reta was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Esther Holloway and Ilene Yowell as well as four brothers, Gail, Wilford, Donald and Lavern Douglas.
Reta is survived by one son, Jerry L. Thomas and one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Frank May all of Kirkville. Four grandsons, Todd May, Brandon (Trevia) May, Steven (Shea) Thomas, and Danial Thomas. Seven great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn May, Kenadie May, Kalin May, Elijah Thomas, Kaitlynn Thomas, Xavier Thomas and Axton Thomas. She is also survived by sister-in laws, Bernice Thomas, Louise Douglas Buress, Crystal Douglas and Ramah Douglas as well as nieces and nephews.
After her marriage, Reta was employed by International Shoe Factory until the birth of her twins at which time she became a full-time homemaker.
Reta and Glen enjoyed raising a large garden every year and sharing with friends and family and friends. They also enjoyed fishing and attending their grandsons baseball games. Reta's other hobbies included reading, working puzzle books and following the St. Louis Cardinals.
In November, 2014, Reta entered Twin Pines Adult Care Center to make her home. Reta made many new friends while at Twin Pines. She enjoyed going to the activities, especially Bingo and playing cards.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with Garry Matthews officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow the service at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO.
Pallbearers will be, Todd May, Brandon May, Steven Thomas, Danial Thomas, Doug Watt, and Roger Magruder.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope's Kitchen in memory of Reta Thomas and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home at 1008 W. Potter Ave. Kirksville, MO
The family of Reta Thomas would like to take this opportunity to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Northeast Regional Medical Center and The Pines for the wonderful care she has received over the past 4 ½ years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 11, 2019