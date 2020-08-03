Reva Stiles
Reva Carol Stiles, 86 of Kirksville passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville.
The daughter of Orley and Jewel (Tallman) Wilson, she was born September 16, 1933 in New Boston, Missouri. On October 13, 1952 in Macon, Missouri she was united in marriage to Kenneth Stiles and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerry Wilson; one sister, Arleta Wilson and a son-in-law, Larry Smith.
Reva is survived by two daughters, Janice Smith of Conway, AR and Trudy French of Kirksville; three grandchildren, Matthew Tucker, Sarah Tucker and Madisyn "Maddy" French; four great grandchildren, Riley Tucker, Zachary Tucker, Alex Tucker, and Grace Tucker; one sister, Etta Marshall of North Kansas City, MO; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Reva graduated from the Bucklin High School in 1951. For a short time, she lived in Kansas City and worked at National Bellas Hess. She did her nursing training at Laughlin Hospital and received her L.P.N. degree in Macon, Missouri. She worked at Laughlin Hospital, was a private duty nurse for Richard Still's mother and Dr. Earl Laughlin's mother, Kirksville Manor Care, K.O.H. and then for 16 years at Laughlin Pavilion until its closing and she retired. After retiring she did part time nursing for Chariton Valley.
She was a member of First Assembly of God where she song in the choir. She enjoyed cooking, camping, singing, music and playing the piano. She loved her family.
Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Park View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Due to Covid-19 the family would appreciate the wearing of face coverings and social distancing.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
.