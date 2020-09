Rex Eugene KelseySeptember 22, 1953 - September 22, 2020Rex Eugene Kelsey, 67 of Downing, Missouri passed away at his father's rural farm in Lancaster, Missouri on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Kirksville, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com . Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.