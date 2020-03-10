Home

MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
510 E BOONESLICK RD
Warrenton, MO 63383-2012
(636) 456-3316
Rex Newcomer
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Warrenton Wesleyan Church
806 South State Hwy 47
Warrenton, IL
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Warrenton Wesleyan Church
806 South State Hwy 47
Warrenton, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene
2302 North Lincoln St
Kirksville, IL
Rex Newcomer Obituary
Mr. Rex Allen Newcomer, of Warrenton, MO., was welcomed home by the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home. Rex was born on April 4, 1959 in Kirksville, MO., to the late Ellis and Patsy (nee: Riley) Newcomer. He had reached the age of 60 years 11 months and 5 days.

Rex was married to Rebecca Matthes on June 12, 1982 in Webster Groves, MO. To this union, two children were born, Sarah and Jonathan. They celebrated over 37 years together. Rex enjoyed hunting and fishing and doing wood working. He was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan and also enjoyed collecting coins. Rex sang in the church choir and also sang to Rebecca at their wedding. He worked for many years as a custodian at the Wesleyan Kiddie Kollege in Warrenton and retired as a custodian from the Warren County R-3 school district. Rex loved his grandbabies and spent as much time with them as he could. He also spent time researching his family tree.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Patsy; grandparents, Oscar and Ethel Newcomer, William and Twila Riley; one nephew, Jared Newcomer; four uncles, Donald Riley, Bernard Riley, Niel Newcomer, Robert Summers. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca, daughter, Sarah Adams and husband Mark, Jonathan Newcomer and wife Kaylen; three grandchildren, Olivia, Gavin and Rowan; two brothers, Randy Newcomer and wife Barb, Roger Newcomer; niece and nephews, Jason Newcomer and wife Megan, their baby Nicole, Matt Newcomer, Desiree' Rider and husband Jason, their children, Daxton and Lachlan, Riley Newcomer and wife Jessica, their children, Lizzy and Liam; three aunts, Carolyn Riley, Patty Newcomer and Nancy Summers, sister in law Kae Higgins; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation for Mr. Rex Newcomer will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Warrenton Wesleyan Church, 806 South State Hwy 47, Warrenton MO 63383. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 PM also at the church. Another funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 AM, at the Church of the Nazarene, 2302 North Lincoln St. Kirksville, MO 63501. A committal service will follow at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville.

Memorial donations in honor of Rex are preferred to the Warrenton Wesleyan Church, c/o Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St. Warrenton, MO 63383. Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 10, 2020
