Richard "Rick" Anderson passed away peacefully at home, February 12, 2020 in Laurie, MO at the age of 66.
Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rhonda of the home. Two daughters and sons-in-law, Renee (Charles) Truitt of Kirksville, MO and Rochelle (James) Glaspie of Sunrise Beach, MO, two grandchildren, Wyatt Truitt and Ivy Anderson. Two sisters Deborah (James) Hartman of St. Louis, MO, Angeline (Ron) Moots of Galena, KS. Sisters-in-law Roxanna Reynolds of Sedalia, MO, Rosalie Howe of Kirksville, MO, Rita Summers of Laurie, MO, Sherry (Mark) Moore of Dexter, MO., Mary Anderson of Norfolk, AR. Brothers-in-law, Randy Acton, Rick (Gail) Acton of Dexter, MO and Terry (Crystal) Acton of Eufaula, AL., many nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Anderson of Kirksville, MO, brother, Kane Anderson of Norfolk, AR and brother-in-law, Tony Acton of Dexter, MO.
Rick was born on June 11, 1953 in Springfield, MO to Donald and Dorothy Anderson. He graduated from Kirksville Senior High in 1971. He married Rhonda Acton of Kirksville, MO on June 19, 1971 in Kirksville, MO. They made their home in Kirksville for 44 years, retiring and moving to the Lake of the Ozarks in 2015. Rick worked for the City of Kirksville Fire Department for 39 years, beginning in 1974 as a Firefighter and retiring as Assistant Fire Chief in 2014. He also served as an Adjunct Instructor and Regional Training Coordinator for MU MFRTI from 1992 to 2016.
The couple welcomed 2 daughters, Renee and Rochelle. His girls remember him as the epitome of a hero – a dedicated father, devoted to his family, who endlessly loved and supported them throughout his life.
Rick was a career firefighter in the Kirksville Fire Department and was accomplished at firefighting, fire training and managing fire scenes. He had professional memberships/affiliations with Firefighters Association of MO, Adair County Fire Chiefs Association, MO Association of Fire Chiefs, Professional Fire and Fraud Investigators Association, President of Mo Association of Fire Department Instructors from 1985 to 1988, International Fire Service Instructor Training Association and MO State Mutual Aid Region B NW Coordinator.
Rick enjoyed fishing, boating and working with antique cars. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather to his family.
Public visitation is scheduled for 12:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020 with the service following at 2:00 PM at the Travis Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, MO. Jim Weaver of Columbia, MO, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rick's life. Memorials can be made to the Firefighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri and left at or mailed to Travis Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO.
Pallbearers: Kevin Zumwalt, Joe Schilling, Wade George, Gary Moffett, Chris Moffett, James Hudnall and Larry Lowe. Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Truitt, Wyatt Truitt and James Glaspie.
The family would like to thank Lake Regional Hospital and Cancer Center in Osage Beach, MO for the care he received during his illness and Compassus Palliative and Hospice Care. We also want to thank our family and friends for the visits, calls and support during this time.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 13, 2020