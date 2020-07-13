Richard David "Dave" Stauffer, age 80 of Marceline, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Luke's North Hospital, Kansas City.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. A Masonic service will be at 9 AM with visitation following until services time on Saturday. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Linn County Humane Society and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store