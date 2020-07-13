1/
Richard David Stauffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard David "Dave" Stauffer, age 80 of Marceline, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Luke's North Hospital, Kansas City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. A Masonic service will be at 9 AM with visitation following until services time on Saturday. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Linn County Humane Society and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved