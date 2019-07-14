Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Starrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Starrett

Send Flowers
Richard Starrett Obituary
Richard L. Starrett, 85 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2015 at 3:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.