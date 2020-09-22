Richie Kaestner
Richie Kaestner, 67 of Chillicothe, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Grand River Health Care in Chillicothe, Missouri.
The son of Clyde and Frances (Salsbury) Kaestner, he was born August 7, 1953 in Fulton, Missouri.
Richie is survived by one brother, Larry Kaestner and wife Shirley of Kirksville, Missouri; one nephew, Brandon Kaestner and wife Katy of Kirksville, Missouri; and two great nieces, Jayde and Hollie Kaestner of Kirksville, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richie was adopted by Clyde and Frances Kaestner at birth. He lived most of his live in Kirksville. He worked at High Hope in Milan, Missouri for many years. He enjoyed listening to 1960's music, playing cards, going shopping and spending time with his family.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.
Memorials in memory of Richie are suggested to The Special Olympics
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
