Ricki Trosen

Ricki Bargman Trosen, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at The Arbors at Highland Crest in Kirksville, MO. Born May 20, 1951, at Mercy Hospital in Burlington, Iowa, she was the beloved daughter of the late John Edward Bargman and Helen Dorothy (Poggemiller) Bargman. On June 9, 1973, she married Wallace Warren Trosen Jr. who survives her.
Beloved by all, Ricki was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, nana, and friend. Ricki had a passion for education and helping those around her to realize their hopes and dreams. After graduating from Burlington High School she attained a Bachelor of Science in Education from Western Illinois University and began her educational career serving as a kindergarten teacher in both the Burlington and Kirksville RIII School Districts.
Ricki then attained her Master of Arts from Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) and transitioned her career into the realm of higher education where she worked as an Academic Advisor and Career Counselor at NMSU (Truman) for over fifteen years. It was during this time that Ricki dedicated herself to empowering collegiate women through her involvement with the National Sorority of Alpha Sigma Tau (AST). Ricki began her involvement serving as a chapter advisor to the women at NMSU. From there her devotion to the organization lead her to hold positions at the national level serving on the National Council as the Vice President, Secretary and Director of Collegiate Chapters and as the Vice President for the AST National Foundation. For over twenty years Ricki was a role model and inspiration to countless women.
After taking several years off of work to dedicate herself to her family, Ricki ended her educational career with the Kirksville RIII School District where she retired as an early childhood educator working within the Parents as Teachers program. Her professional career of over thirty years allowed her to pursue her passion daily by educating, teaching and training individuals from infants to adults.
Ricki was also an active community member through her involvement with her local churches Messiah Lutheran Church in Burlington, Iowa, and First Christian Church in Kirksville, Missouri. Other Kirksville community involvement included Rotary, Hospice, CASA, and Community Choir.
There was nothing Ricki loved more then being surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed attending community art events, traveling, reading, writing, water skiing, and cheering on her favorite sport team, the Kansas City Chiefs where she was a longtime season ticket holder.
At the end of her life she fought a courageous battle with dementia in which the disease altered her mind and behavior but her spirit and smile were never compromised.
Ricki is survived by her husband; one daughter Kelly Stark (Neil) and two grandchildren Reagan and Whitney Stark of Stuttgart, Germany; a sister Jane Muller (Lou) of Reno, Nevada and a brother John Bargman II (Deborah) of Granger, Iowa; and numerous loving relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Sueann.
There will be a public visitation for Ricki this Friday, October 16th from 5pm-7pm at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri. Interment will be at the Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in the memory of Ricki are suggested to the Alpha Sigma Tau National Foundation or the Kirksville Arts Association.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
