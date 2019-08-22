Home

Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Rita L. Thomas Obituary
Rita L. Thomas

Rita L. Thomas, 62 of Kirksville passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Macon Health Care.

The daughter of Bert and Louise (Guy) Saner, she was born November 11, 1956.

Rita is survived by her son, Edward Lowry and wife Stephanie of Macon, MO; two grandchildren; one brother, Mike Saner of California; and three sisters, Connie Saner of Kirksville, Cheryl Saner of Virginia and Janet Rosenbaum of Kirksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rita will be cremated and no service is scheduled.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 22, 2019
