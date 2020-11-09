Robert Woodrow Chism, 77, of Sturgeon, Missouri, peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Robert was born March 28, 1943, to Woodrow Wilson and Frances Byrle (Barron) Chism in Clark, Missouri. He worked for several years for AB Chance Co. in Centralia, Missouri, before retiring. Robert was a member and a deacon at the Sturgeon Baptist Church. He loved God, his family and friends, as well as his church family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working with his bird dogs, telling stories (some over and over), playing cards and daily Scrabble games. Watching sports and watching his grandchildren play sports was a great pastime for him. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Frances Ridgway; and son, Robert Dale Chism. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Lois (Myers) Chism of Sturgeon, Missouri; daughter, Debra (Lloyd) Gittemeier of Cairo, Missouri; sons: Eric (Vickie) Chism of Sturgeon, Missouri, John Chism of Casper, Wyoming and James (Beth) Chism of Sturgeon, Missouri; brother, James (Marcia) Chism of Sedalia, Missouri; brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Ridgway of Clark, Missouri; grandchildren: Stephanie (John) Eddy, Christopher (Alexandria) Chism, Morgan (Andrew) Speichinger, Derek Chism, Wyatt Chism, Melia Gittemeier, Gavin Chism, Gage Chism and Wesley Chism; great-grandchildren: Aliya Eddy and Jordan Eddy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly. Funeral Services will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Million Taylor Funeral homes with Robert Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Clark, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store