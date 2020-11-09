1/
Robert Chism
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Woodrow Chism, 77, of Sturgeon, Missouri, peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Robert was born March 28, 1943, to Woodrow Wilson and Frances Byrle (Barron) Chism in Clark, Missouri. He worked for several years for AB Chance Co. in Centralia, Missouri, before retiring. Robert was a member and a deacon at the Sturgeon Baptist Church. He loved God, his family and friends, as well as his church family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working with his bird dogs, telling stories (some over and over), playing cards and daily Scrabble games. Watching sports and watching his grandchildren play sports was a great pastime for him. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Frances Ridgway; and son, Robert Dale Chism. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Lois (Myers) Chism of Sturgeon, Missouri; daughter, Debra (Lloyd) Gittemeier of Cairo, Missouri; sons: Eric (Vickie) Chism of Sturgeon, Missouri, John Chism of Casper, Wyoming and James (Beth) Chism of Sturgeon, Missouri; brother, James (Marcia) Chism of Sedalia, Missouri; brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Ridgway of Clark, Missouri; grandchildren: Stephanie (John) Eddy, Christopher (Alexandria) Chism, Morgan (Andrew) Speichinger, Derek Chism, Wyatt Chism, Melia Gittemeier, Gavin Chism, Gage Chism and Wesley Chism; great-grandchildren: Aliya Eddy and Jordan Eddy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly. Funeral Services will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Million Taylor Funeral homes with Robert Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Clark, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved