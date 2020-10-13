Robert Darr, 59, of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away on the 7th of October (10/7/2020) at his home in Maryland Heights.



Born February 15, 1961 in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Nile "Bud" and Mildred (Lonberger) Darr, who preceded him in death along with four aunts and one uncle.



Robert graduated from Kirksville High School in 1979 and Northeast Missouri State University in 1985. He relocated to Saint Louis where he held several management positions before retiring from Hilton Hotels in May of 2020.



Roberts passion for travel allowed him to be no stranger to the world. Although many continents visited, New Orleans, LA was held dearly to his heart.



He will be remembered by his Godsons, Mike Vaughan and Tim Tierney, close friends, Larry VanSickel, Phoenix, George Boatman, Kirksville, Brett and Payden Larkin, Phoenix, Bruce Maestas, Ningbo China, Randy Tullis, Little Rock, Nancy Ravetta, Dallas his many many friends and neighbors, Paula Smashey, Kelly Tierney, Steve McCollum, Ed Potter, and countless others too numerous to list although equally loved.



It was easy for Robert to make, keep and maintain many friendships. During his illness he was surrounded by his friends from near and far. A special thanks to Brett Larkin for in home care over his last few months of life.



Graveside services will be held in Kirksville, MO at Highland Park Cemetery, 615 S. Jamison Street at 2pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 with Pastor Sheila Swafford presiding. A celebration of life at the Shrine Club, 2401 S. Baltimore Street will be held immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of America, which may be left with and/or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



