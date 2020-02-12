|
|
Robert Lee "Bob" Kelsey, 76, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, IA.
Born April 3, 1943 in Greentop, Missouri, Bob was the son of the late Charles Lawrence and Edna Irene (Howe) Kelsey. In 1964, Bob was united in marriage to Patricia Lee Padget and to this union one daughter was born. In October of 1978, Bob married Cynthia Lea DeLong. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia.
Bob is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dee Dee and Tom Ruths of Liberty, IL; his step-son, Todd Schumaker and wife Janie of Kansas City, KS; two grandchildren, Lawren and Delaynie Ruths of Liberty, IL, and one step-grandson, Max Schumaker of Kansas City, KS.
Bob was a graduate from Downing High School with the Class of 1961. From 1976 to 1985, Bob worked in maintenance for Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville until moving to Kansas City. He was then employed for Jackson County Public Works from 1985 to 1993. Bob returned back to the Willmathsville area to make his home and worked for Schuyler County Road and Bridge until retiring. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. One of his favorite pastimes was visiting with friends at the North Conoco Station in Kirksville.
He was a member of Kirksville Moose Lodge, Greentop Fire Association and of the Willmathsville Community Church.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Willmathsville Community Church in Willmathsville, MO with Pastor Josh Wesley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Willmathsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to his family in care of his daughter Dee Dee Ruths and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 12, 2020