Robert Killday

Kirksville, Mo. – Robert "Bob" A. Killday 87, of Kirksville, died Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Arbors at Highland Crest, Kirksville.
He was the son of Robert "Rob" D. Killday and Esther (Witherow) Killday. Bob was born June 29, 1933 in Knox County, Missouri.
On May 18, 1952 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edina, Missouri, Bob was united in marriage to Shirlene Irene Morehead.
Bob is survived by nine children Karen (Dave) Shelledy; Teresa Roberts; Robert F. (Chris) Killday; Rick (Judy) Killday; Lori (Glen) Eitel; Lisa (Bob) Anderson; Susie (Anthony) Kitchen; Karla Killday; Kelly (Matt) Holt; one daughter-in-law, Dena Killday; 23 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife; parents; one son, Michael Killday; grandson Michael Shelledy and son-in-law, Mitch Roberts.
Bob spent his early years in Edina, Missouri where he attended St. Joseph Catholic School. Bob worked 64 years in the power and electric industry. He began his career as a lineman in 1950, retiring as Superintendent from Union Electric in 1995. Following his retirement from Union Electric, Bob continued his work in the power and electric industry through ownership of three companies. With these companies Bob provided power service to several municipalities along with residential and commercial electric services. In 2012 Bob was inducted into the International Lineman's Hall of Fame.
Bob was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), El Kadir Shrine Club the Loyal Order of the Moose in Kirksville.
Bob mostly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family along with quail hunting, golfing, playing cards and traveling.
Visitation with family will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at the Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Prior to Mass of Christian Burial there will be a brief visitation. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri with Monsignor David Cox officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Edina, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Tyler Roberts, Aaron Killday, Matt Killday, Ethan Eitel, Ian Anderson and Joey Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons: Andrew Roberts, Eric Killday, Robert Killday, Kyle Eitel, Chris Eitel, Nathan Thomas and Gabe Thomas.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and can be left at or sent to Travis- Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.