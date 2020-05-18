|
|
Robert "Bob" Mason
Robert "Bob" Sheridan Mason age 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO.
Bob was born April 20, 1938 in Edina, Missouri, the son of Ray S. and Beulah (Snow) Mason .He was united in marriage to Carolyn "Sue" Wantland on November 27, 1960. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue; two sons, Richard S. Mason and wife, Kimberlee of Edwardsville, KS and Randy E. Mason and wife, Robin of Indianapolis, IN; three grandchildren, Lindsey, Kendall and Sarah Mason; several nieces and nephews and two step-grandsons, Bryan and Jacob and three step-great grandchildren, Kenny, Katy and Elaina. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Bob Smutz of St. Louis, MO; brother-in-law, Nicky Orlandea of Ann Arbor, MI and sister-in-law, Lonna Wantland of Chariton, IA.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joycelynn Mason Smutz; sister-in-law, Ann Orlandea and brother-in-law, Lawrence Wantland.
Bob graduated from the Edina High School in Edina, MO and later earned a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Science from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, now known as Truman State University. Later he attended Iowa State University for further study on his Doctorate degree. He taught at Truman State University in the science department for over 42 years.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on various committees and boards. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge # 366 A.F.&A.M., Molia Temple, El Kadir Shrine Club and the Moose Lodge #1751. He was the chairperson for the Truman State University United Way Campaign, was appointed by the Governor of Missouri to the Missouri Nuclear Emergency Team (MONET), appointed by the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Defense and Energy to do research for the National Weather Storm Scale Operation and Research Meteorology. He held numerous community open houses to view the stars and comets at the University's Observatory. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Planetary Society and Phi Delta Kappa.
When the boys were young, Bob was active in Boy Scouts and Little League Baseball. He enjoyed playing golf. For many years after he retired, at Christmas time he would put up a computer generated light show, for the community to enjoy. The display was voted the "Best Christmas lights in the Kirksville area". Bob was interested in anything electrical, mechanical, model railroads, computers, nature, sports, gardening and he was an avid reader.
Robert "Bob" was a generous and caring person, loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and he will be missed by his family and many friends.
A masonic service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 with visitation following from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Beard officiating. Burial will be in the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Linda Hudnall, Charles and Mary Giovannini, Dianthe Cable, Jeanne Coy, Mike and Kay Clapp, Jack and Sue Magruder, Frank and Marilyn Broseghini and Karen Morrow.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www,davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 18, 2020