Robert Scott Ritchie, 61, beloved son and beloved brother, passed away peacefully at the Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge, Iowa on January 27, 2020.
In the last year of his life, he battled cancer with courage and optimism. Robert was a very talented musician. His principal instruments were electronic keyboards, acoustic and electric guitar. He was a composer who wrote both lyrics and music to his compositions. Throughout the late 70s and through the 80s, he played in bands that toured to towns in Missouri and Iowa. He graduated from Kirksville High School in 1976. He lived and worked in Kirksville, MO, Los Angeles, CA, Iowa City, IA and Chicago, IL. Robert was a gentle, and compassionate person with a quick wit. He always had a kind word to say to folks and was eager to help anyone in any way that he could. As a devoted son, Robert acted as the primary caregiver for his mother for many years.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Tom and Marilyn (Folliard) Ritchie.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Ritchie and sister-in-law Joyce (Ruple) Ritchie (Baltimore, MD), his sister, Heather Ritchie and brother-in-law Mohammed Yousef (Fort Dodge, IA) and an aunt, Lois Post (Cleveland, OH).
At his request, there will be no funeral. He will be buried at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, Wisconsin with the Folliard-Lien family. Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home, Fort Dodge, Iowa is serving the family.
Memorials may be left to family discretion.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 28, 2020