Taylor, Robert "Bob" E., of Kirksville, MO, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving husband of Mary A. Taylor; beloved son of the late Cecil M. and Joe E. Taylor; devoted father of Kristopher M. (Sonya) Taylor, and Ryan C. Taylor; cherished grandfather of Krew A. Taylor, Kai I. Taylor, Elijah A. Taylor, and Hayze C. Taylor; and is also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and dear friends.
Bob was loved by many. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, Shrine Club, Kirksville Country Club and Field of Dreams Rescue. Bob loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Bob's career as a District Sales Manager through Shelter Insurance was a very important part of his life as he enjoyed mentoring his agents to be successful. He was awarded the first Hall of Fame inductee medal of honor in his last year prior to his retirement. Bob loved the outdoors as well, including bird watching and fishing.
Bob was a sports fan who loved to watch Mizzou Football and the St. Louis Cardinals play. He had a special place in his heart for dogs and was proud of the many dogs he rescued. Bob's favorite pastime was golf, golf and more golf! The golf comradeship Bob found and enjoyed at the Kirksville Country Club was special to Bob as were the times he could go out onto the course and enjoy the game he loved.
Traveling was another passion of Bob's, but he most enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bob coached his grandchildren in sports and was their number one fan when they were competing. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life for Robert "Bob" Taylor will be held in Kirksville, Missouri at a later date.
Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. A second Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, starting at 9:00 am with a Funeral Service to follow 10:00 am at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Field of Dreams Animal Rescue P.O. Box 206 Kirksville, MO. 63501. Visit Baue.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 14, 2019