Robert Taylor

Robert Taylor Obituary
Robert Harley Taylor, age 94, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home in Camdenton, Missouri.

Robert was born June 30, 1925 in Macon County, Missouri, the son of Edward and Cleo (Hardy) Taylor.

On July 17, 1948, Robert was united in marriage to Jo Ann Elmore in Kirksville, Missouri. They shared 71 years together as husband and wife at the time of his passing.

Robert served his country in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 during World War II.

Robert worked for S.W. Bell as a repair man for many years. He loved to play cards and go to the casinos. He enjoyed spending time outside fishing and hunting, and was also a member of VFW. He loved his family deeply and would say they were his greatest pride and joy in life.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, friend and neighbor to all who loved and knew him.

Robert is survived by his wife Jo Ann, of the home; his son Terry and wife Mary Kay of O'Fallon, Missouri, his daughter Roberta Barnhill and husband Mike of Camdenton, Missouri; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Darrell Taylor and wife Marjorie of Camdenton, Missouri; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cleo Taylor, daughter Bonnie Sue O'Connell, and brothers Stanley Taylor and Hardy Taylor.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Gibbs, Missouri.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Camdenton Senior Center.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 1, 2020
