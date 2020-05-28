|
Robert W. "Bob" Baker, age 70, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in rural Atlanta, Missouri.
The son of Joe Al and Betty (Hatchett) Baker, Bob was born on November 23, 1949 in Sentinel, Oklahoma, but spent almost his entire life in rural Atlanta. Bob was united in marriage on March 18, 1972 to Cathy (Carter) Baker, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Duane Pennington; two sons and daughters-in law, Daron and Brandy Baker and Aaron and Erica Baker, all of Atlanta; nine grandchildren, Christina (Luke) Mosley, Ashlea (Cooper) Neill, Aislynn Baker, Bella Baker, Brody Baker, Owen Baker, Brynlee Baker, Paislea Baker and Bright Baker; his sister-in-law, Carol and her children; his parents-in-law, Caryle and Phyllis Carter; and brothers-in-law, Mike (Mary Lou) Carter and Daryl (Wendy) Carter and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Baker.
Bob attended grade school at Oak Grove in rural Atlanta and graduated from Atlanta High School in 1967; he later received a Business Degree at what is now Truman State University. In their first year of marriage, Bob and Cathy began their farming operation by purchasing their homestead in 1972.
Bob loved to work and farmed up until the end of his life on earth. He co-operated his cattle and row crop operation with his wife and oldest son. Bob has been recognized by University Extension, Macon County Farm Bureau, and the local Soil & Water District for his efforts in volunteering with 4-H, FFA, the county fair, his farm's conservation practices, and his commitment to the future of the local agriculture industry. Bob was a longtime member of the Macon County Cattlemen's Association and was instrumental in the creation of its annual scholarship program and banquet.
Bob was always a front-row fan of the Atlanta Hornets. Despite being color blind, he rarely wore anything except Blue and White. Bob coached several Atlanta little league teams and encouraged coaches and young people to work hard to achieve excellence. All of Bob's kids and grandkids are Atlanta Hornets, too.
Bob served on the Atlanta School Board for 12 years. During that time, he was instrumental in the creation of the Atlanta FFA, the construction of the current baseball field, track, and a new library addition at the school. He also served as a board member for the Atlanta Fire Department. Bob was always willing to help his community and neighbors.
Most importantly, Bob was a baptized believer in Jesus Christ. He taught his children love of community, to do the right thing when no one was looking and to be proud of their work.
Visitation services for Bob Baker will be a tractor-led drive on Thursday, May 28 at 6:00 P.M, starting at the Northeast Intersection of Highways 63 and M and heading towards the family farm at 31350 Mariner Street.
Funeral services will be held 10 A.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the ballpark in Atlanta. Fans are requested to bring a lawn chair, encouraged to wear blue and white, and to practice social distancing.
Private graveside services will be held for the family at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Atlanta Booster Club. They can be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 28, 2020