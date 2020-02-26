Home

Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Roger Edge

Roger Edge Obituary
Roger A. Edge, Sr.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, Roger A. Edge, Sr., loving husband and father of three passed away at the age of 82 at the Kirksville Manor Care in Kirksville, MO.

Roger was born on August 27, 1937 in Havelock, IA to Joe and Alice (Chase) Edge.

He graduated from Havelock High School and joined the CNW Railroad which led him to Laredo, MO where he married Lola Irene Woolf on April 1, 1960 and they celebrated 50 years of marriage. Lola preceded him in death on January 9, 2010. As a widower, Roger was blessed to meet and marry Erma Eakins on August 27, 2011 who survives.

Roger is also survived by his three children, son, Roger Edge, Jr and wife, Juliana of Aurora, IL; two daughters, Laura Edge of Naperville, IL and Lana Bamert of Channahon, IL; seven grandchildren, Joel Edge, Robbie Edge, Danielle Bamert, Nick Bamert, Angel Edge, Shawn Edge and Kaitlin Edge; one great-grandchild, Luke Edge and one sister, Norma J. Johnson of Rochester, MN. Roger is also survived by four step-children, David Strunk and wife, Mary, Pam Judd and husband Feron, Travis Strunk and wife, Christina and Amber Amiedi and eighteen step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Roger served in the United States Army and returned to attend college in Kirksville, MO. He worked for many railroads which relocated him to Iowa and Illinois. Upon retirement from the BNSF Railroad, Roger returned to the Kirksville, MO area.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Fellowship Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Gibson officiating. Burial will be in the Park View Memorials Gardens in Kirksville, MO.

Visitation with the family will be at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m..

Memorials are suggested to the Fellowship Baptist Church and can be left at or sent to the funeral home.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 26, 2020
