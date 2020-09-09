Roger Magruder

Roger Allen Magruder, 62, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.
The son of the late Ennis Dwight and Helen Martha (Stanek) Magruder, he was born November 19, 1957 in Kirksville, Missouri. On November 5, 1988 in Kirksville, Missouri, Roger was united in marriage to Brenda Kay Douglas.
Roger is survived by his wife Brenda of thirty-one years; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer Marie and Scott Schroeder of Kearney, MO, and Karissa Ann and Brett Bryant of Columbia, MO; three grandchildren, Drake Allen Schroeder, Peighton AnnMarie Schroeder, and Konnor Alan Bryant; his mother-in-law, Crystal Douglas of Kirksville, MO; six brothers, Donald Magruder, Carroll Magruder, Lonnie Magruder, Robert Magruder, Raymond Magruder and Marvin Magruder; four sisters, Sharon Patton, Geneva Davidson, Charolotte Baldridge, and Barbara Newcomer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Donald Douglas.
Roger was a graduate from Brashear High School with the Class of 1976. In 1979, Roger began working for TH&N Electric where he was employed a number of years. He was last employed for Meyer Electric until retiring in 2019.
Roger enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandson, hunting, gardening, was a huge Cardinal Baseball fan, enjoyed following the Mizzou Tigers and Chiefs football and loved his 69 Chevy show truck. He also enjoyed meeting the coffee gang at the Ice House.
Roger was a member of IBEW Local #350.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with his brother Pastor Raymond Magruder presiding. Interment will follow the service at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.
Family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 for one hour before service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Magruder, Joseph Magruder, Jason Newcomer, Scott Schroeder, Brett Bryant, and John Blodgett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Roger may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO.
Due to COVID-19, the family asks that you please social distance and wear a mask while at the visitation and service.