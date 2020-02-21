|
Roger Perkins born Apr. 16, 1953, in Muskegon, MI, to Lyle and Gloria Perkins, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, in Springfield. Roger married Linda Callahan Aug. 26, 1971, and they were blessed with two children: Christopher and Michelle. Roger lived most of his life in Kirksville, MO. A loving father and husband, he loved the Lord. Roger was a classic car collector and enthusiast. He enjoyed antiques, estate sales, flea markets, and discussing politics.
Roger is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Michelle Perkins and Christopher Perkins, all of Springfield, MO; and brothers: Robert Perkins of Muskegon, MI, Wesley Perkins of Tulsa, OK, and Raymond Perkins of Parnell, MO.
A memorial service will be held in Kirksville, MO, at a later date.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 21, 2020