Roger Alan Shrouf, 45 of Kirksville, Missouri passed away January 24, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.
Roger was preceded in death by his brother Gary Shrouf Jr and two half-brothers Billy and Jesse Shrouf of Hurdland, Missouri.
Roger is survived by his mother Fay Vansickel and stepfather Jim Vansickel of Kirksville, Missouri; his father, Gary Shrouf Sr. and stepmother Lisa Shrouf of Hurdland, Missouri ; grandmother Opal Shrouf; one half-brother, Cole Shrouf of Hurdland, Missouri; one niece Keisha Shrouf; great nieces and nephew of Clinton, Iowa.
Roger loved fishing and being in the wilderness and exploring the creeks for arrowheads. He was loved by all his family and a very special friend Renee Potter and will be sadly missed by all.
A Celebration of life is planned for 2:00pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Kirksville, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 24, 2020