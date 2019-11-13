|
|
Jerome Fredrick "Romie" Kriegshauser, 91, of Edina, Missouri, passed away at the Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Missouri, on November 12, 2019.
Romie was born on June 18, 1928, in Edina, Missouri, the son of Fredrick Charles and Sadie Margaret Deveny Kriegshauser.
He attended the St. Joseph Catholic School through 12 grades, graduating in the Class of 1946. Romie served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Knox County American Legion and Posts.
On February 26, 1957, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri, Romie married Dolores Ann "Dottie" Gonnerman.
They owned and operated the Edina Tobacco Shop "Romie's" in Edina, Missouri, and retired in 1978. In retirement he enjoyed driving for car dealerships and taking locals to doctor's appointments, hospital visits and airports. He loved to travel and had visited all fifty state capitals.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Baring and Edina Country Clubs, where he enjoyed entertaining and taking friends and family on the pontoon boat.
Romie is survived by his three daughters, Debbie and her husband Doug Perrigo of Novelty, Missouri, Libbie and her husband John Eise of St. Paul, Missouri, and Carol and her husband Tony Shahan of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Brad and Teresa Dixson of Franklin, Tennessee, Dani and Centron Felder of Webster Grove, Missouri, Amy and Tyler Kuehn of Denver, Colorado, Daniel and Rachel Eise of Florissant, Missouri, Jessica Shahan of Wilmington, Delaware, and Mackinsey Shahan of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; three great grandchildren, Jace Felder, Stella Dixson and Miller Dixson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Kriegshauser on May 28, 2014; parents, Fred and Sadie Kriegshauser; a grandson, Brian Joseph Dixson; two brothers, Dan and wife Jackie Kriegshauser and Joe and wife Cecil Kriegshauser; and a nephew, Doug Kriegshauser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri.
Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. A Christian Prayer Service will be at 3:00 p.m.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Edina, Missouri.
Father Rob Fields will officiate and music will be provided by Nancy Reardon and Jim and Kyle Clark. Pall Bearers will be Doug Perrigo, John Eise, Tony Shahan, Doug Kelly, David Bugh, Matt Kriegshauser, and Jeff Doss. Honorary Bearers will be Duane Fountain and Ted Hilgeford.
An expression of sympathy in memory of Romie Kriegshauser may be left to the Knox County Nursing Home, St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Baring Country Club. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 13, 2019