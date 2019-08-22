|
Ronald Lee Frye, 72, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday August 17, 2019 at his home.
The son of the late Victor and Doris (Hiller) Frye, he was born December 31, 1946 in Ada, Oklahoma. On October 5, 1974 in Chillicothe, Missouri, Ronald was united in marriage to Deborah Chapman who survives.
Ronald is also survived by one daughter, Amy Frye of Kirksville, MO; two sons, Steven Frye and wife Jessica and Scott Frye and wife Larisa both of Kirksville, MO; three sisters, Barb Seabolt of Columbia, MO, Linda Karczewski of Belleville, IL, and Dian (Forrest) Enloe of Humansville, MO; brother-in-law, Dane Chapman and wife Linda of Temecula, CA, mother-in-law, Dorothy Chapman of Chillicothe, MO; six grandchildren, Hailey, Sadie, Kadience, Justin, Ellie, and Marlene, as well as a niece and three nephews.
Besides his parents preceding him in death Ronald was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Bob Karczewski and Ed Seabolt.
Ronald was a graduate from LaPlata High School in LaPlata, MO, and went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army. He moved to the Kirksville area in 1976 and was a self employed painter and carpenter. Ronald enjoyed fishing, collecting arrowheads, hunting, bird watching, and coin collecting.
Ronald was devoted to his family and loved time spent with his grandchildren.
It was Ronald's wish to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 22, 2019