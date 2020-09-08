Rosalind Jerome
Loeta Rosalind Jerome, 95 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville.
The daughter of Esper Vinland and Clio Bernice (Williams) Dixon, she was born March 27, 1925 in Comstock Community in Sullivan County, Missouri. On April 30, 1947 in Green City, Missouri she was united in marriage to Charles Clinton Jerome and he preceded her in death on March 12, 1993.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Millicent Tressa Ayers, Margaret Gwendolyn Dixon and Allison Louise Dixon; her daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Jerome; Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Otis Coolidge Ayers, Nile Jerome, Mary Jerome, Kenneth and Fern Jerome, Raymond and Virginia Jerome, Hallie and Thelma Moore, Cecil and Marie Jerome, Arthur and Byrda Eythel Hutchinson, Ralph and Floy Robeson, and Tommy Couch.
Rosalind is survived by her children, Clinton Stephen Jerome of Kirksville and Blanche Kelly and husband Danny of Troy, MO; three grandchildren, Tawnyia (David) Jerome, Stephen (Brandi) Jerome, and Daneal Gerke; six great grandchildren, Hobert and Quinton Frohman, Matthew and Isabelle Jerome, Daniel and Delaney Gerke; two sisters, Elinor Ayers and husband Mack of Kirksville, and Elaine Couch of Unionville, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosalind attended Hickory Grove School in Sullivan County near Sticklerville until the 8th grade and graduated from the Green City High School in 1943. Right out of high school she moved to Kansas City and worked for the Vernon Law Book Company for one year. She received her B.S. in Elementary Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in 1962, received her Masters of Education, Reading Specialist in 1970 from University of Missouri St. Louis. She began teaching and taught at South Crawford in Green Castle for 2 years where she met Charles Clinton Jerome, Pleasant Ridge in Baring for 3 years, Hazel Green in Clay for 2 years, Elliott close to Brashear for 1 year, Lone Star in Kirksville for 3 years and from 1962 until she retired in 1985 she taught at Rockwood R-VI in St. Louis County. She returned to Kirksville in 2002.
She did volunteer work at Twin Pines Adult Care Center, the Nutrition Center, and Heartland RSVP. She was a member of the Red Hat Ramblers in Kirksville. She enjoyed reading, quilting and gardening. She especial enjoyed her grands and greats.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Green Castle Cemetery in Green Castle, MO.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Jerome, Clinton Jerome, Danny Kelly, Chuck Couch, Matthew Jerome and Isabelle Jerome.
Memorials in memory of Rosalind are suggested to the Green Castle Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
