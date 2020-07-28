Rose Fitzpatrick

Rose Marie (Lope) Fitzpatrick, 92, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.



Born October 13, 1927 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Rose was the daughter of Phillip and Jenny (Ponitllo) Lope. On November 21, 1953 in Clearfield, PA, Rose was united in marriage to William D. Fitzpatrick who preceded her in death in April of 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one infant son, Michael Fitzpatrick, and two brothers, Frances and Patrick Lope.



Rose is survived by one son, William Fitzpatrick of Kansas City, MO; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and David Isgrig of Columbia, MO, and Mary and Mike Schwend of Kirksville, MO; two sisters, Anna Caro of Edinboro, PA, and Jeannie Skiddle of Amherst, OH; eleven grandchildren, Erin Boden, Joseph Schwend, Andrew Schwend, Jenny Wilson, Lee Ann Mawson, Sarah Schwend, Amy Schwend, Scott Schwend, Emily Schwend, Matthew Schwend, and Annie Schwend, and twenty great-grandchildren.



Rose graduated from high school in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. She resided most of her life in Mexico, Missouri until moving to Kirksville, Missouri where she has lived the last three years. She enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of the ladies church group and bridge club. Rose was very devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



While residing in Mexico, Missouri, Rose was a member of the St. Brendan Catholic Church.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirksville, with Monsignor David Cox presiding. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pittsfield, Illinois under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



No public visitation will be held.



Memorial donations may be made to the St. Brendan Catholic School of Mexico, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



