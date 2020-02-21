Home

Ruby Arment Obituary
Ruby F. (Miles) Arment, age 101 of Columbia, Missouri, and formerly of La Plata, Missouri, went to be with God on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in La Plata, Missouri. Burial will be in the Brashear Cemetery in Brashear, Missouri.

Memorials in memory of Ruby may be made to the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church. They may be sent to Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 21, 2020
