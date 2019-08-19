|
|
Ruby Jean Rouse Ruggles, 78, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday (August 17, 2019) at home with her daughters present with her, in Kirksville, Missouri.
The daughter of Floyd and Retah Mills Rouse, she was born February 1, 1941 in Stahl, Missouri. Ruby was united in marriage on June 30, 1958 in Kirksville to Elmer Eugene Ruggles, who preceded her in death in 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Debora Corrin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Darla Jaynes of Kirksville, MO. one daughter in law, Rusty's wife, Angie Fuller Ruggles of Kirksville; two sisters, Evelyn Pope of Green Castle, and Karen Wood of Iowa, thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-five great grandchildren.
Besides Elmer, Ruby was preceded in death by her son Rusty Ruggles, her daughter Rhonda Ruggles Jenkins, Rhonda's husband William (Bill) Jenkins, her son in law Jeff (Darla) Jaynes, her grandson in law, Matthew (Niki) Calcagni, her parents, and several brothers and sisters.
She received her education in the Novinger Schools. Ruby lived and worked in Missouri her entire life. Ruby had an unending faith in God. She was a member of The Gathering Place Church. Ruby enjoyed preaching, fishing, her family, reading, and music.
Public visitation will be held Wednesday (August 21, 2019) with family receiving friends from 2pm-3 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Following the visitation, Funeral services will be held Wednesday (August 21, 2019) at 3:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home, with Pastor Sam Burkholder presiding. Interment will follow the service at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Martinstown, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be Gary Foreman, Kendall Peterson, Shannon Wood, Kyle Green, John Golian, and Derek Fowler. Honorary pallbearers are James Bredeman, Steven Wills, Michael Wills, Jesse Fuller, and Jeremy Wilkins.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ruby may be made to her daughter Debora Corrin for the purchase of a family headstone, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 19, 2019