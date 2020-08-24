Ruth Sidwell

Ruth N. Sidwell
Ruth N. Sidwell, 95 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home.
The daughter of Leo Vicq and Mabel Louise (Snowbarger) Dean, she was born November 30, 1924 in the little house on the family farm southwest of Coatesville, Missouri. On May 15, 1944 in Queen City, Missouri she married Forrest Watson and they had three children, Janet, Forrest and Sandra. On August 29, 1963 in Lancaster, Missouri she married Richard Sidwell and he preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Forrest Watson Jr; one step son, Ronnie Sidwell; one son-in-law, Evan Johnson and twelve brothers and sisters, Eidson, Marguerite, Mary, Lena, Warren, Lois, Kate, David, Charles, Ethel, Bill and Bonnie.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Janet Johnson of Glenwood, MO and Sandra Norfolk and husband Roger of Cedar Rapids, IA; one step-daughter, Deanna Murphy of Laguna Woods, CA; seven grandchildren, Derek (Cristin) Murphy of Ladera Ranch, CA, Ryan Johnson of Hallsville, MO, Travis (Tina) Johnson of Marshall, MO, Christopher (Noelle) Norfolk of Greer, SC, Sean (Kristin) Norfolk of Cedar Rapids, IA, Tabitha Sidwell of Kirksville, and Jennifer (Devon) Smullen of Boerne, TX; twelve great grandchildren, Tyler, Taryn, Addison, Ava, Veida, Zahne, Landon, Hayze, Ana, Ryan, Tessa, and Troy; two brothers, Tom Dean of Albia, IA and Vernon Dean of Bettendorf, IA; and three sisters, Dorothy Starrett of Lancaster, MO, Joyce Reynolds of Glenwood, MO and Joan Webster of Glenwood, MO.
Ruth attend school through the eighth grade in Coatesville and graduated from the Lancaster High School in 1943. She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal during summer breaks and during the war. She was a homemaker and then in the early 1960's she went to work at McGraw Edison. She later sold real estate for Century 21 until she retired.
She loved her flowers, being outside, traveling and was an avid humming bird watcher. She was a member of the White Shrine and Royal Neighbors. She was a life member of the Rebel's Cove Historical Society.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Rebel's Cove Historical Society Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
