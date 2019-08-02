|
Ryan Spencer Berry, 42, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, July 29, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri.
On September 10, 1976 in Kirksville, Missouri, Ryan was born the son of Spencer and Connie (Ray) Berry.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Spencer and Connie Berry of Kirksville, MO, his sister and brother-in-law, Shonda and Scott Hicks, one nephew Lath Hicks, and one niece, Landry Hicks all of Kansas City, MO, as well as a number of uncles, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his granddad and grandma Berry and his grandpa and grandma Ray as well as several aunts and uncles.
Ryan was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1995, went to Indian Hills from 1995-96, attended Kansas City, KS Community College 96 to 97, and went to Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, KS from 97 to 99, where he played baseball at each school. Ryan worked at various careers. During high school he worked at Petite IV Cinema and after college he worked various jobs. At the time of his death, Ryan was employed for Kraft Foods in Kirksville.
Ryan wore a smile on his face that drew people in. His nickname was "Big Bear" and was known for hugs that were the same. One of his many loves was Mizzou Football and really all sports. He loved playing the game as well and was All-State several years. Ryan also got to be a part of history for KHS Baseball when the team that he and his brothers played on won State in 1995. Ryan loved big, he loved to be outside on the farm where his grandparents lived but then also loved to help his cousin who had a farm. Anyone that knew him, knows that he loved music. He was well known for sending song recommendations via text. Ryan loved to make people laugh. One of his most endearing qualities. Ryan would stand up for those who needed him. He would offer you what he had. Ryan was baptized on October 21, 1989 at Yarrow United Methodist Church. He knew the love and forgiveness of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ryan's family will meet with friends and family Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Union Temple Church. At 10:30 a.m. graveside services will follow at the Union Temple Cemetery with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joel Long, Jeremy Davis, Shawn Simpson, Josh Munn, Michael Harden, and Lath Hicks.
In lieu of flowers Ryan's family please ask that memorial donations be made to The Orange and Black Foundation or to Union Temple Cemetery and donations may be left at the church or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 2, 2019