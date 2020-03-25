Home

POWERED BY

Services
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Johnson Obituary
Samuel Earl Johnson, 44, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The son of Pearl C. "P.C" and Lillian Pauline (Walker) Johnson, he was born July 19, 1975 in Kirksville.

Samuel is survived by his parents, P.C. and Lillian Johnson of Kirksville, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Maria Johnson of Kirksville, MO; one nephew, Malakai Johnson of Kirksville, MO, as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Basil and Wandetta Walker and Pearl and Betty Johnson.

Samuel was a graduate from Kirksville High School. He worked as a cook at Country Kitchen and Northtown Cafe in Kirksville. Samuel enjoyed collecting guns and knifes and building computers.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kirksville.

Samuel has been cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -