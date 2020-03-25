|
Samuel Earl Johnson, 44, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
The son of Pearl C. "P.C" and Lillian Pauline (Walker) Johnson, he was born July 19, 1975 in Kirksville.
Samuel is survived by his parents, P.C. and Lillian Johnson of Kirksville, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Maria Johnson of Kirksville, MO; one nephew, Malakai Johnson of Kirksville, MO, as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Basil and Wandetta Walker and Pearl and Betty Johnson.
Samuel was a graduate from Kirksville High School. He worked as a cook at Country Kitchen and Northtown Cafe in Kirksville. Samuel enjoyed collecting guns and knifes and building computers.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kirksville.
Samuel has been cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 25, 2020