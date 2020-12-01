1/1
Sara Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Carter

Sara Carter, 80 of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Clinton, Missouri.

The daughter of Dr. Robert Lloyd Clark and Bernice Humphrey Clark, she was born April 29, 1940 in Kirksville, Missouri. She attended Kirksville schools and graduated from Missouri University in 1962.

She married Stanley L Carter on April 27, 1961 by Rev. John C. Fox in Kirksville.

She was preceded in death by parents, her husband in 1986, son, Steven in 1997 and son, Michael in 2015.

Survived by grandchildren, Eric B. Carter (Lisa) of Gardner, KS, Katrina M. Parrett (Luke) of Clinton, MO, Amanda Ann Carter of Overland Park, KS, Jessica A. Carter of Adrian, MO and great grandchildren, Cali Carter, Jaimi Carter, Maddison Parrett, Jaxon Parrett, Allison Parrett and Sophia Carter.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday Dec. 5th, 2020 at 1:00 at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, MO.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved