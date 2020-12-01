Sara Carter
Sara Carter, 80 of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Clinton, Missouri.
The daughter of Dr. Robert Lloyd Clark and Bernice Humphrey Clark, she was born April 29, 1940 in Kirksville, Missouri. She attended Kirksville schools and graduated from Missouri University in 1962.
She married Stanley L Carter on April 27, 1961 by Rev. John C. Fox in Kirksville.
She was preceded in death by parents, her husband in 1986, son, Steven in 1997 and son, Michael in 2015.
Survived by grandchildren, Eric B. Carter (Lisa) of Gardner, KS, Katrina M. Parrett (Luke) of Clinton, MO, Amanda Ann Carter of Overland Park, KS, Jessica A. Carter of Adrian, MO and great grandchildren, Cali Carter, Jaimi Carter, Maddison Parrett, Jaxon Parrett, Allison Parrett and Sophia Carter.
Graveside Service will be held on Saturday Dec. 5th, 2020 at 1:00 at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, MO.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
