Sarah Ann Zimmerman, 80, of Memphis died November 2, 2020 at her home. Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m at the Hillcrest Community Center south of Memphis. Funeral services will be at 8:30 a.m. at Hillcrest and 9:30 a.m., Thursday, November 5 at the Meadowview Mennonite Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.



