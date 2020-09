Honorable Judge Scot T. Othic, age 67 of Marceline, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Columbia.



Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with family at a later date. Memorials may be made to Linn County Humane Society and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



