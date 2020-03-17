Home

Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Scott Howard

Scott Howard Obituary
Scott Lewis Eugene Howard, 43, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday March 6, 2020 in Seymour, Iowa.

Scott is survived by his father, Harold Howard of Green City, MO; his mother, Joe Ann Rodman of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Matthew Howard of Milan, MO; and three sisters, Kristi Mason of Novinger, MO, Julie Drake of Johnston, IA, and Ashley Eiler of Kirksville, MO.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 with family receiving friends for one hour before service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, south of Green City, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 17, 2020
