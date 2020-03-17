|
|
|
Scott Lewis Eugene Howard, 43, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday March 6, 2020 in Seymour, Iowa.
Scott is survived by his father, Harold Howard of Green City, MO; his mother, Joe Ann Rodman of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Matthew Howard of Milan, MO; and three sisters, Kristi Mason of Novinger, MO, Julie Drake of Johnston, IA, and Ashley Eiler of Kirksville, MO.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 with family receiving friends for one hour before service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, south of Green City, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 17, 2020