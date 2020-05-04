|
|
Sharon Louise (Garrett) Clark, 69, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Born April 28, 1951 in Kirksville, Missouri, Sharon was the daughter of the late Charley Elson and Juanita Fern (Long) Garrett. On April 25, 1969 in Kirksville, Missouri, Sharon was united in marriage to Glen David Clark.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Glen of fifty years; one son and daughter-in-law, David Wayne and April Clark of Kirksville, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Pixie Garrett of Orion, IL; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Marridee Davis of LaPlata, MO, Arleta Miller of Lancaster, MO, and Marilyn and Bobby Wilson of Springfield, MO; one grandson, Koltyn Clark of Kirksville, MO; one aunt, Martha Bradley of Bible Grove, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded by her parents; one daughter, Glena Clark; and four brothers, Charles, Gary, Clifford, and Terry Garrett.
Sharon received her education in the Scotland County public schools. She was employed for a number of years for McGraw Edison and later for Laughlin Hospital. She was last employed seven years as a cook for Preferred Family Services in Kirksville.
Sharon enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, crocheting, and caring for children in her home. She had a great love for her family and will be sadly missed.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lutz Cemetery, south of Novinger, Missouri, with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating. The service will be under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutz Cemetery and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 4, 2020