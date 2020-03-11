Home

Norman Funeral Home
402 W Washington
Lancaster, MO 63548
(660) 457-3137
Sheila Adkisson Obituary
Sheila R. Adkisson, 67 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 noon at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 11, 2020
