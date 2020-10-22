Sherilyn Nichols

Sherilyn Elaine Nichols, 73 of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Sherilyn was born on January 22, 1947 in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Volney and Gaynell Fountain.



Sherilyn graduated from Novinger High School. She moved to Texas and became an Executive Assistant for a large construction firm. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend to everyone. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed time outdoors.



Sherilyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Melissa Orek of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren Victoria and Lance Lemmons of Youngsville, Louisiana. Tyler Orek, Steven Smith, Christian Smith, Brian Smith and Emily Orek of Houston, Texas. Great-Grandchildren Kade Orek and Leighton Smith of Houston, Texas.



At the End of her life she fought a courageous battle with early onset Alzheimer's, which altered her mind and behavior. But her Beautiful spirit and Loving smile were never compromised.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jewel Cemetery under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, Missouri.



