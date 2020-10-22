1/
Sherilyn Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherilyn Elaine Nichols, 73 of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Sherilyn was born on January 22, 1947 in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Volney and Gaynell Fountain.

Sherilyn graduated from Novinger High School. She moved to Texas and became an Executive Assistant for a large construction firm. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend to everyone. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed time outdoors.

Sherilyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Melissa Orek of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren Victoria and Lance Lemmons of Youngsville, Louisiana. Tyler Orek, Steven Smith, Christian Smith, Brian Smith and Emily Orek of Houston, Texas. Great-Grandchildren Kade Orek and Leighton Smith of Houston, Texas.

At the End of her life she fought a courageous battle with early onset Alzheimer's, which altered her mind and behavior. But her Beautiful spirit and Loving smile were never compromised.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jewel Cemetery under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved