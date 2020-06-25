Shirley Hayes

Shirley A. Hayes
Shirley A. Hayes, 88 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Kirksville Manor Care.
The daughter of Forest and Flora Mae (Black) Strawn, she was born April 19, 1932 in Asherville, Kansas. On December 2, 1951 in Beloit, Kansas she was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Hayes.
Shirley is survived by one son, Robert Hayes and wife Debbie of Lenexa, Kansas; one daughter, Cathy Humphrey of Kirksville; two grandchildren, Laura Hayes and Chris Humphrey; one great grandchild, Eli Humphrey; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband on November 7, 2018, and one brother, Aubrey Lee Strawn.
Shirley grew up in Kansas and graduated from the Beloit High School in 1950. She attended Secretarial School in Kansas City. She worked at Laughlin Hospital in the dietary department until she retired. She was active in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking cookies and spoiling her grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 25, 2020.