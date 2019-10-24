Home

Shirley Hoffman

Shirley Hoffman Obituary
Shirley Ann Hoffman

January 14, 1934 - October 21, 2019

Shirley Ann Hoffman, 85 of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at her daughter's home in Kirksville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. A private family burial will be in the Germania Cemetery, south of Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 24, 2019
