Shirley McAuley

Shirley Ann (Martin) McAuley



August 23, 1951 - July 18, 2020



Shirley Ann (Martin) McAuley, 68 of Greentop, Missouri passed away at her home in rural Greentop, Missouri on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour before the services from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.



