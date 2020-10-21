Stacy Robert Snyder, 54, of rural Memphis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his work in Kirksville, Missouri.



He was born on July 13, 1966, in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Charles Robert and Cheryl E. McKeehan Snyder.



Stacy graduated from the Kirksville High School in the Class of 1985. He went into lawncare in Kirksville, Missouri with Snyder Lawn Services. He later worked for the Scotland County Road and Bridge for 15 years before returning to the family business in lawncare, and had worked there the last 10 years.



When he had time, he enjoyed hunting, especially coyote hunting and farming. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Stacy is survived by his wife and best friend, Sherri Holt of Memphis, Missouri; two sons, Brandon and Charlotte Holt of Clayton, Missouri and Brad Holt and Kelsey Justice of Memphis, Missouri; his parents, Cheryl Bragg of Novinger, Missouri, Chuck Snyder and Roerine Snyder of Novinger, Missouri, and Linda Snyder of Kirksville, Missouri; a grandmother, Ann Kemp of Kirksville, Missouri; two brothers, Darin and Lisa Lowe of Novinger, Missouri and Shannon and Tonya Snyder of Kirksville, Missouri; three sisters, Stephania and Kevin Bass of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Terra Pickett of Columbia, Missouri and Shelly and Rob Spain of Kirksville, Missouri; five grandchildren, Lily and Ava Holt, and Hunter and Myah Holt, and Daxton Robinson; an aunt, Connie and Gary Davis of Kirksville, Missouri; an uncle, Sam and Bonnie Snyder of Marion, Iowa; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.



Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.



Visitation will also be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends. For those wishing to stop by on Friday afternoon the visitation will be open to the public but the family will not be present.



Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, north of Crawford, Missouri.



Casket Bearers will be Nick Snyder, Josh McBee, Brian Frederick, Jason Robinson, Scott Vanwye, Rob Spain, and Hunter Lowe. Honorary Bearers will be Hunter Holt, Brad Holt, Darin Lowe, Shannon Snyder, Lily Holt, Ava Holt and Myah Holt.



A memorial in memory of Stacy Snyder may be left to the Family's Wishes. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.



Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 21, 2020.