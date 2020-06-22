Gene Lewis, age 92, of Bentonville, Ark, died in a biking accident on Monday, June 15, 2020.
He was born in Missouri to Raymon and Luberta Lewis. Gene was raised in a small town and as a survivor of the great depression, learned the values that served him well throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following his service in the military, he was working in Tennessee where he met his first wife, Joyce Ann Worley. They had two children, Tony and Candy, whom they raised in Tennessee and Moberly, Missouri. In Moberly, Gene owned and operated Sportsman's Lounge for many years before going into plumbing. In l979, Gene married Betty Jean Mast. She died of pancreatic cancer in 1994. He moved to Bella Vista, AR in 1995 to retire where he met and married Phyllis Cooper. She died in 2018.
He remained mostly self reliant and very active for his age even when his vision declined from macular degeneration. Gene taught his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren his values of determination, hard work, love of family, and loyalty. Gene had a sharp wit and lively spirit along with a stubborn streak. He never shied away from hard work and encouraged his children to do the same. His home was full of pictures of his family and mementos from his parents and grandparents. Each one held a memory for him that he was more than willing to share with anyone who asked. Gene always had polite words and a warm smile ready to share with the people around him.
Gene was preceded in death by his wives, his daughter Candy (Lewis) Kiesel, his sisters Joyce Gillispie and Wanda Sanderson, and brother Larry Lewis. He is survived by his son Tony Lewis, sisters Raymonette Colo and Elaine Sandford, his son-in-law Tony Kiesel, his grandchildren Olivia Gauthier, Brandy Overton, Tony Kiesel, Andrew Lewis, and seven great grandchildren. He was an incredible storyteller and his family is fortunate to continue sharing the stories he told them. A memorial service is planned and will be announced at a later date. Gene was an avid reader and the Bentonville Library made it possible for him to continue this as his eyesight failed by offering audio books. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bentonville Library Foundation to support the Bentonville Public Library at 405 South Main Street, Bentonville, AR 72712. Online contributions are also accepted at bentonvillelibraryfoundation.org under "Ways to Give.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 22, 2020.