Steven Leroy Douglas, 60, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday August 4, 2019 at his home.
The son of Leroy and Betty Marie (Bragg) Douglas, he was born August 21, 1958 in El Paso, Texas.
Steven is survived by his mother, Betty Moore of Kirksville, MO; two daughters, Lindsay Douglas of Jefferson City, MO, and Lauren Douglas of Columbia, MO, as well as two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Steven has been cremated and no service will be held. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 9, 2019