Home

POWERED BY

Services
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Douglas


1958 - 2019
Send Flowers
Steven Douglas Obituary
Steven Leroy Douglas, 60, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday August 4, 2019 at his home.

The son of Leroy and Betty Marie (Bragg) Douglas, he was born August 21, 1958 in El Paso, Texas.

Steven is survived by his mother, Betty Moore of Kirksville, MO; two daughters, Lindsay Douglas of Jefferson City, MO, and Lauren Douglas of Columbia, MO, as well as two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Steven has been cremated and no service will be held. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.