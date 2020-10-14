Steven Farnsworth

Steven Charles Farnsworth, 57, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday October 11, 2020 at his home.
The son of Jim and Marlene Farnsworth he was born October 28, 1962 in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Debbie Dudycha and to this union two sons were born.
Steve is survived by his mother, Marlene Farnsworth of Ottumwa, IA; two sons, Keaton and Nathan Farnsworth both of Kirksville, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Brenda Farnsworth of Omaha, NE; one sister, Marianne McClure of Ottumwa, IA; one niece, Mindy Royster and husband Cory of Des Moines, IA; four nephews, Jeremy Farnsworth and wife Anna of Omaha, NE, Jordan Bates, Kyle Bates and Cody Buffington all of Des Moines, IA; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Steve was preceded in death by his father on November 26, 2015.
Steve grew up on a farm in Ottumwa, Iowa showing hogs, and participating in 4-H most of his youth. Steve was graduate from Ottumwa High School with the Class of 1981 where he participated in football, track, and wrestling. Steve was a 2nd Team All State football player and was selected to play in the Iowa Shrine Bowl in 1981. He attended Iowa Central College in Ft. Dodge, IA and St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa where he played football and received a degree in Criminal Justice. Steve began his career at Kirksville Police Department on June 9, 1986 as a Patrol Officer and after many promotions rose to the rank of Chief of Police on June 3, 2019. Steve also served as School Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor, Community Policing Officer. Served as a member of the Special Response Team (SWAT), Missouri Police Chiefs Association (MPCA), Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and was the current President of the NEMO Crisis Team.
Steve enjoyed coaching his two sons and their teammates in all of their youth sports. He never missed a game or activity. Steve enjoyed being a fan and talking sports with all of his friends. In later years, Steve took great pride in both of his sons accomplishments. He loved helping Keaton on the farm and following Nathan's coaching career.
Steve officiated High School football for 32 years. He was chosen to officiate three State Championship games in 1997,2004, and 2009. Steve was named the Missouri High School Official of the Year in 2010. He also officiated College Football within the N.A.I.A. for 28 years. Steve was honored to be chosen for the 2012 National Championship Game, as well as, several Semifinals and Quarterfinals games. Steve served as a mentor to many College and High School officials through the years.
A champion of community policing Steve was also dedicated to his community in so many ways. You might have seen Steve running the clock at a basketball game, or driving a school bus for a school event. Steve had a great passion for The Special Olympics
by participating in the Annual Torch Run and Polar Bear Plunge. He loved riding his bicycle and participating in RAGBRAI, the great bicycle ride across Iowa for several years with family and friends.
Steve will be remembered for being a very loving and devoted son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many and will be sadly missed by all. Steve knew no stranger and made time for everyone. Always bringing a smile to faces wherever he went.
Steve has been cremated and his family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Primary School in Kirksville.
A Memorial service to honor the life of Steve Farnsworth will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Spainhower Field under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics
or to the Kirksville Booster Club and may be left during visitation or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.