Stewart "Stewy" Warner Sylvara
Stewart Sylvara, 64, was pronounced deceased on November 2nd, 2019. Born May 27th, 1955, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Donald "Red" Sylvara and Velma Colene Sylvara.
Stewart is survived by his dad "Red" Sylvara, sister Debra Shepley, husband Thomas, four children, Madisen Bettlach, husband Andrew, Michael Sylvara, Claire Cagney husband Justin, and Elijah Riddle. He was also survived by six grandchildren, Malachi, Myah, Franklin, Leah, Jackson, and Jesse. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Colene Sylvara.
Stewart graduated from Centerville High School in Centerville, Iowa. He studied at Indian Hills Community College, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and Truman State University. Working most of his life as a Lab Technician at different hospitals in the many different places he lived in: Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota, and Arkansas.
"Stewy" had a passion for gardening, fishing, and exploring. He was also a great athlete playing baseball, football, basketball and track. Stewart was strong in his faith knowing that he would one day live his eternal life in Heaven.
There will be no public services, but celebration of life with his family.
Condolences may be sent to Madisen Bettlach, 815 N Kenneth St. Nixa, MO 65714
"Even when walking through the dark valley of death I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me, guarding, guiding all the way." Psalm 23:4
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 6, 2019