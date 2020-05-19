Home

Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Susan Kohler Obituary
Susan Kohler

Suzi passed away on May 14th 2020 at home. Born in Detroit Michigan moved to Kirksville in July of 1975. Taught at the child development center, K.H.S. Alternative. Worked at Adair Co.Public Library and was a stay at home Mom in-between.

She was preceded in death by her father Settimo Carlisi.

Survived by her husband John, son Ed and wife Amy of Columbia Mo., daughter Lily of Columbia Mo., mother Mary Carlisi of Springfield Mo. 4 sisters Barbara and Richard Burgett of Huston Tx., Linda Bosworth of Detroit Mich., Maryann and Mark D'Arpino of Springfield Mo. and Mary & Richard Powers of Molino Fla., 9 nieces and nephews.

Suzi requested there be no funeral. She doesn't need flowers anymore, if you want to do something send memorials in her name to Hospice of N.E.M.O. 201 S. Baltimore suite C Kirksville Mo.63501. Thank god if you never need them, but you'll thank god they are there if you do.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 19, 2020
