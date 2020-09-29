Terrence Hawkins

Terrence Earl Hawkins, 77 of Kirksville, MO passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Terry was born on March 23, 1943 to Marguerite (Cleary) Hawkins and Earl Hawkins in Kirksville, MO and grew up with brothers Tommy and Wayne. He was educated in Kirksville through high school, Truman State University, and ultimately received his D.O. degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1968. Following graduation, Terry completed an internship and ophthalmology residency in Columbus, OH. He then pursued a career as an ophthalmologist at private practices in Kirksville, MO, Columbus, OH, and Toledo, OH.
Terry participated in various medical societies and appointments, but was most proud of his fellowship in neuro-ophthalmology at the National Hospital for Nervous Diseases in London, England from 1987 to 1988. He enjoyed a year in the United Kingdom with his family, learning and exploring the country.
He married Janet (Keith) Hawkins and they raised two children, Allison and Ian. Terry lived for his children, and loved more than anything spending time with his family. He was a passionate and unique character who valued good meals (especially seafood and dessert), travel, visiting old friends, running errands around town, quick witted humor, British culture, motorcycles, and listening to live music in the Kirksville community.
Preceded in death by parents, Marguerite and Earl Hawkins, he is survived by his loving family: wife, Janet Hawkins; daughter Allison Hawkins and husband Bradley Castellanos; son Ian Hawkins and wife Viviana Silva; grandchildren Clea Castellanos, Pamela Castellanos, and Mariana Hawkins; brothers Thomas Hawkins and wife Cheryl; Wayne Hawkins and wife Carleta; and many wonderful in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Truman State University's Music Department and the Kirksville Art Association.
